Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months

Dry your eyes, romance, and focus on the positives. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their nine-month romance, which is about eight months and three-quarters longer than most people initially attributed to him. We’ll get over it if we remember the positives and shake off the negatives.

AND! Online and Page Six they broke the news last Friday, and an insider said that the two “love and respect each other a lot, but found that the long distance and their busy schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”; the source continued: “Kim and Pete have decided to be just friends.”

Page Six he then cited another insider, who hinted at cracks. In fact, he pointed out that “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41: at the moment they are in very different places”, and that the actor “wants you to fly to New York, or wherever he is, with a moment of notice », while Kim« has four children and it’s not that easy. You have to focus on the children. ‘

Davidson is currently in Australia to shoot the film Wizards! for director David Michôd, a beach comedy, starring Orlando Bloom and Naomi Scott. Kim has her own businesses in Los Angeles where she is mothering her four children with Kanye West. She and West have been legally separated since March and are working to formalize the divorce hearing in mid-December (although the fact that Kanye was officially dumped by his fifth divorce lawyer, as it was learned last Friday, could interfere with these dates. ).

The love story between Kardashian and Davidson became known to the world when the two held hands, like middle school children, on the roller coaster of Knott’s Berry Farm in Anaheim, California. They were then spotted at the cinema to see Spider-Man: No Way Home to Staten Island and then have dinner at Angelina’s Ristorante.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing. The two lovers have suffered numerous attacks on social media by Kanye Westwho nicknamed Pete “Skete,” called him “dickhead” and accused him of being Hillary Rodham Clinton’s ex-boyfriend.

There was also the video of the song Eazy (a collaboration between Kanye West and The Game) in which a clay version of Davidson is captured, beheaded (offscreen), then planted in the ground and turned into a plant. The lyrics include the phrase “God saved me from that accident just so I could kick Pete Davidson’s ass.”