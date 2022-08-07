Jerry Jarrett assures that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon want to put wrestling before sports entertainment

During an event called ‘The Gathering’ in North Carolina, United States, Jerry Jarrett, father of Jeff Jarrett and legendary wrestling promoter, gave his perspective on how things will change in WWE with Triple H at the helm of the company’s Creative department.

“I wasn’t told not to tell anyone. So I’m going to tell you that Hunter called the Raw team and the Smackdown team this week and told them: ‘My father-in-law and Stephanie’s father, we admire and respect him. He achieved success that we would never know without him, but we don’t know how to do it his way, and we’re not going to try. Let’s try it in a new way’ and I think the new way is to put wrestling instead of sports entertainment. I mean, that’s pure speculation on my part.”

The changes in WWE television shows have already seen. For example, in Raw they’ve sped up the pace of the show and cut out the silly segments, to give more room for the fights. It has also been seen that the title 24/7 did not have a presence in last Monday’s chapter.

The same way, talents that were fired in the past have been brought back, such as: Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and Scarlett: to refresh the payrolls of both brands and star in new segments of stories that are beginning to develop in WWE.

So Jerry Jarrett’s statement is not surprising, Well, we already have a history of how Triple H usually handles matters from the creative field. When I pull the strings of NXT, taking that brand to a superlative level in wrestling quality and giving another panorama from the development brand to WWE.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Clash at The Castle and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.