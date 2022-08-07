Is Dark Souls II coming to Nintendo Switch soon?

The eternal question: doDark Souls II is close to seeing the light on Nintendo Switch? Although the years go by, the rumors do not stop and the ball is getting bigger and bigger. Since the arrival of the first delivery to the hybrid, an adaptation that amazed the users of the system, they have wanted get the gauntlet to the second part. However, although this October the debut of the franchise will be 4 years old, little has been heard from Nintendo since then.

In fact, neither FromSoftware nor Bandai Namco have hinted at a hypothetical launch. Although the bet was big and there was even a thematic amiibo, silence is the most active agent in this operation. And, in view of the series’ market results, which well over 20 millionthe little interest in adapting the sequel is striking.

However, if we listen to the rumours, maybe sooner rather than later we get a surprise. Although this possibility has been in the limelight for a few years, it gained strength again a little over a year ago thanks to a reputable insider. This, through your personal Twitter accountnoted that there are plans to expand Dark Souls on nintendo switch. And, if we take a look at his other predictions, we can see that most of them have come true.

For this reason, although it is risky to affirm (or even deny) it at this point, many believe that Dark Souls II is getting closer to Nintendo Switch. And, for this reason, we wanted to discuss the possibilities of this arrival and, in turn, analyze the possible impact of a release that would be an instant hit.

Dark Souls II would expand the saga on Nintendo Switch

Oddly enough, almost a decade has passed since fans mobilized to get Dark Souls II on Wii U. Unfortunately, as happened with so many other products related to this system, the result was another disappointment for fans of the Big N. Nevertheless, the seed of desire germinated and, since then, the fans of Nintendo never hid their intention to have access to the series.

Since its debut, Dark Souls has become one of the most successful franchises in the industry. With almost 30 million copies sold, the From Software and Bandai Namco license has been able to evolve and fill a gap that many demanded: a fair and demanding challenge for players. In fact, its last exponent, the coveted and valued Elden Ring —although it is not part of the license as such Dark Souls—, is one of the games most demanded by Nintendo Switch users.

These two incentives, added to many others that we could mention, show that players want more Dark Souls in the hybrid. Therefore, in the event of a hypothetical launch, no one would be surprised if it turned out to be a real sales success. In fact, if it were finally the second installment that landed on the hybrid, the players of this could experience a case of redemption that has experienced its boom in recent years.

A title revalued over the years

In its original release, in March 2014 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the game got as many praises as «sticks». It was said of him that, although it was an excellent sequel full of fun and challenges, could not fill the shoes of the first installment. The step aside of Hidetaka Miyazaki (director of the first game), the disconnection of the map and the unfair challenges present in the experience meant that, in the end, it will be considered Dark Souls II “the ugly duckling” of the license.

Nevertheless, time has given it a certain aura of “cult game” that has elevated its consideration. As happens so many other times, there are works that, in their time and original context, suffer certain comparisons that lead them to be little considered. he passed with The Wind WakerStep with Skyward Sword and, as also happens outside the Nintendo ecosystem, Step with Dark Souls II.

Although it was not well received at the time, the community around these proposals has been able to reward their ideas. This, added to the importance of movements such as the no-hit, a player base looking to finish titles without taking damage, has increased the popularity of the second installment. Therefore, if there is a perfect time to launch Dark Souls II on nintendo switch, that’s in this year or very soon.

Although time passes, the From Software saga does not stop its popularity. In fact, it is trading on the rise and, with the launch of related games, it does not stop gaining followers and followers. If to that, in addition, we add the millionaire player base of the hybridthe formula for success writes itself.

And you, would you like to see Dark Souls II on nintendo switch? We read you in the comments.