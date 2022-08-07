Herb seasoning for chicken, so you can prepare it at home

The chicken seasoning or meat is one of the ingredients that should not be missing in the pantry and have it ready when you want to enhance the flavor of the protein with the fine touch of a cluster of herbs aromatics or spices. And although buying it at the supermarket is the easiest way to have it, there is nothing better than creating one with those same culinary products that you have at home.

prepare a seasoning of home form is one of the ways to have it in a good quantity, ready to complement the flavor of the chicken or meats that need a bit of flavoring before turning them into delicious recipes. So if you are one of the people who likes to get creative in the kitchen, here you can have it form easy and simple.

with a couple of herbs and popular spices you can add flavor to foods and make your own seasoning in a homemade way With the following simple recipe you will only have to get those ingredients and have it ready in a couple of seconds and flavor those preparations with the unique flavor of a good seasoning natural but delicious.

Spice up your favorite pieces of chicken.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of salt

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp dried thyme

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 ½ tsp ground black pepper

1 ½ tsp dried rosemary

½ tsp chili powder (optional)

Preparation

In a bowl mix all the ingredients, you can help yourself with the help of two spoons so that all the herbs and spices mix together.

Store in an airtight jar and this seasoning herbs for chicken it is ready to be used in your favorite recipe.