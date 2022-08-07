David Warner, actor in films like ‘Tron’, ‘Titanic’ and ‘The Prophecy’ dies

Mexico City.- British actor David Warner, known for his roles in films such as Tron, Titanic and The Prophecy, has died at the age of 80, his family confirmed in a statement delivered to the BBC on Monday.

“Over the last 18 months, he approached his diagnosis with characteristic grace and dignity,” David Warner’s family noted, confirming that the cause of death was a cancer-related illness.

“We, his family and friends will miss him greatly, remembering him as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”

In his almost seven decades of career, David Warner acted in just over 220 film and television productions, according to the IMDb portal. Born in Manchester, England, he studied at the acclaimed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company saw him act in Hamlet, Henry VI in The War of the Roses in the 1960s.

David Warner acted in several movie classics

In 1966 he won a BAFTA Award for Karel Reisz’s Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment, opposite Vanessa Redgrave, and later an Emmy Award for his work on the 1981 miniseries Masada.

Later he worked on recognized films such as Tom Jones, The Prophecy, Time Bandits, Tron, Star Treks V and Titanic. In the latter he played Billy Zane’s partner, Spicer Lovejoy.

One of his last roles was Admiral Boom in Mary Poppins Returns, alongside Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“So sad to hear of the passing of David Warner, an actor with a great legacy on stage and screen and unforgettable roles in such films as Straw Dogs, Tron and Titanic,” director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver) wrote on Twitter.

David Warner spent his last days at Denville Hall, a nursing home for retirees from the entertainment industry.

According to his family’s statement, Warner is survived by “his loving partner Lisa Bowerman, his much loved son Luke and daughter-in-law Sarah, his good friend Jane Spencer Prior, his first wife Harriet Evans, and their many adored friends.”