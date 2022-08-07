Britney Spears and her husband respond to allegations of Kevin Federline

Britney Spears replied to the controversial statements of her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who assured that her children do not want to see her.

Federline revealed the following to the Daily Mail about the singer’s relationship with her children: “The boys have decided they’re not going to see her at the moment, it’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”



-Ad-

“All of this has been hard to watch, harder to live with, and even harder to watch my kids go through than anything else.”

The former dancer spoke about the erratic behavior of the singer, who a few months ago published several nude photos of her on her networks: “I try to explain to them: ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’

“But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s hard’… I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager who has to go to high school,” he added.



-Ad-

Britney responds to the

“Just one word: painful,” the “Toxic” singer wrote through her Instagram stories.

“I am saddened to learn that my ex-husband has decided to speak out about the relationship between me and my children,” the star shared with her followers.



-Ad-

And he added in his post: “As we all know, raising teenagers is never easy for anyone. I am concerned that the reason is based on my Instagram, ”she wrote in reference to the fact that her children disapprove of the sexual content she shares on the networks.

On these photos, Spears commented: “that has nothing to do with it and that all this comes from much earlier,” he declared.

For his part, Sam Asghari, current husband of the princess of pop, sent a strong message to Federline: “I do not know him personally and I have nothing against him, apart from the fact that he chose to mistreat my wife”,

“I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for the benefit of everyone involved,” he said of the children’s father. “But for now: keep my wife’s name out of your mouth,” she warned.