Barcelona 6-0 Pumas for the Joan Gamper Trophy: summary, goals and video

Summary | Barça walks Pumas and scores the same goals as against León

By: Andrea Vazquez AUG. 07. 2022

The Barcelona thrashed 6-0 at Cougars in the Camp Nou for him Joan Gamper Trophy. It was the last game of preparation for the start of LaLiga, while Pumas prepares to face America in the next round of Liga MX.

Barcelona took the field with the following line-up: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Sergio, Dembélé, Pedri, Lewandowski, S. Roberto, Raphinha, Eric, Balde, Gavi, with Xavi Hernández as coach.

On the other hand, the university group had Julio Gonzalez; Pablo Bennevendo, Arturo Ortiz, Nicolás Freire, Adrián Aldrete; Dani Alves, Higo Meritao, Leonel López; Eduardo Salvio, Juan Dinenno, Gustavo del Prete

The university team took to the field with a unique uniform for the commemorative match against Barcelona.

The meeting began emotionally with a tribute to Dani Alves, who was a Barcelona player for 9 seasons.

A couple of minutes later, assisted by Robert Lewandowski, Pedri scored the second goal of the match after a defensive error by Pumas and the goalkeeper.

It seemed that the Pumas team had not started, after a couple of shots, the French footballer had his chance with a perfect shot in the small area. After 10 minutes, Barcelona got the victory with three goals to nil.

At minute 19 ‘the number 8 of Barcelona repeats the play similar to Lewandowski’s goal and scores his second goal of the match.

Although the university team was outplayed during the first few minutes, Julio González saved Dembelé’s first shot.

Pumas had its best moments at the end of the game, where it managed to reach the rival field a couple of times.

Again, Barcelona scores in the first minutes of the second half.

Aubameyang, who came on as a substitute, took advantage of the first opportunity to score the fifth goal and a hand for Barcelona.

Dani Alves came out of change at 60 ‘for Marco García, the Brazilian took the opportunity to say goodbye to his former teammates on the bench of the local team, between hugs and kisses he says goodbye to what was his team for eight and a half seasons.

The match ended with a chance for Frenkie De Jong who scored the sixth of the night after being alone in front of the goalkeeper.

Barcelona will start LaLiga in the match against Rayo Vallecano on August 13 at the Camp Nou.