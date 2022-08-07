Amy Schumer has bought one of the most iconic houses in cinema for 11 million

Amy Schumer has bought one of the most iconic houses in cinema for 11 million

Outdoor-832x468

The house is located in the luxurious residential neighborhood of Brooklyn Heights. Although it has been renovated since being the setting for the movie “Moon Spell,” the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home retains much of its history. Photos: REALTOR.

Entry-832x468

The high ceilings, the sumptuous staircase and the presence of moldings create a very sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for a film like “Moon Spell”, a warm and crazy portrait of manners. After the rehabilitation, the residence can boast of having a wine cellar and a gym.

Living-room-832x468

The living room is full of details: paneled windows, marble fireplace, wooden cabinet and large armchairs to read the scripts. International fame came to Amy in 2015, with the Judd Apatow film and suddenly youwhich he starred in, co-wrote and co-produced.

Kitchen2-832x468

The kitchen, at garden level, is ideal for meals with friends. It is spacious, has lots of natural light and has a comfortable island. In addition, in one of the corners, a corner sofa and a wooden table for informal breakfasts have been incorporated.

Kitchen-832x468

In Amy Schumer’s new kitchen, rustic meets industrial. The result is very flattering, at the height of a ‘celebrity’ like her. Her extensive experience in the programs Last Comic Standing and Inside Amy Schumer endorse a whole trajectory linked to the world of humor.

Courtyard-832x468



Do you want to stop receiving the most important Architecture and Design news?

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker