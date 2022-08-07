Amy Schumer has bought one of the most iconic houses in cinema for 11 million Amy Schumer has bought one of the most iconic houses in cinema for 11 million The house is located in the luxurious residential neighborhood of Brooklyn Heights. Although it has been renovated since being the setting for the movie “Moon Spell,” the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home retains much of its history. Photos: REALTOR. The high ceilings, the sumptuous staircase and the presence of moldings create a very sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for a film like “Moon Spell”, a warm and crazy portrait of manners. After the rehabilitation, the residence can boast of having a wine cellar and a gym. The living room is full of details: paneled windows, marble fireplace, wooden cabinet and large armchairs to read the scripts. International fame came to Amy in 2015, with the Judd Apatow film and suddenly youwhich he starred in, co-wrote and co-produced. The kitchen, at garden level, is ideal for meals with friends. It is spacious, has lots of natural light and has a comfortable island. In addition, in one of the corners, a corner sofa and a wooden table for informal breakfasts have been incorporated. In Amy Schumer’s new kitchen, rustic meets industrial. The result is very flattering, at the height of a ‘celebrity’ like her. Her extensive experience in the programs Last Comic Standing and Inside Amy Schumer endorse a whole trajectory linked to the world of humor. Do you want to stop receiving the most important Architecture and Design news? Source link