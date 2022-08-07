Amber Heard’s friend testifies against Johnny Depp

A Amber Heard’s friend testified to having seen the bruises and cuts left to the actress after multiple incidents of abuse inflicted by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.

In a recorded statement played Wednesday for the jury, Raquel Pennington said she never personally saw Depp hit Heardbut who saw the injuries and took photos of Heard’s face in December 2015 after a fight in which Heard says Depp gave her a head butt and maybe broke his nose.

A photo shows the actress with the swollen nose, a cut lip, and moderately black eyes. He also took a photo of strands of hair who said that Heard had been taken from him.

heardbruises and injuries to her face often had to be coveredwith makeup, Pennington said in the January 2022 affidavit. Pennington said she doesn’t really consider herself a current friend of Heard’s, and that the two have grown apart in the past year.

Raquel Pennington, a friend of the actress, claimed to see Amber Heard’s injuries (Photo: AP)

How did the fifth week of the trial begin?

Depp sued Heard in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed by Heard in the daily newspaper. Washington Postin which the actress described herself What “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. Depp’s lawyers say the article defamed the actor despite not mentioning his name. The trial is now in its fifth week.

Depp says he never hit Heard and that he was a victim of abuse by Heard. The December 2015 fight is one of several that took place. While jurors viewed photos taken by Pennington documenting the injuries, they also saw a video of Heard’s appearance on a late-night talk show the next day in which those injuries are not visible. Heard has said that the injuries were covered with makeup.

Pennington’s testimony was presented after Heard finished his statements after two exhausting days of interrogation in which Depp’s lawyers questioned her about the veracity of her accusations of physical and sexual abuse.

Pennington’s statement provides corroborating evidence for several of the alleged attacks. In addition to the December 2015 incident, Pennington said she saw cuts on Heard’s feet when she returned from a trip to Australia in March 2015. Heard testified that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle on that trip and that she cut her feet with glass during the attack.

And Pennington, who lived for a time in a penthouse suite with Depp and Heard, said it was the first person to see Heard during a final fight between the pair in May 2016 which precipitated the couple’s divorce.