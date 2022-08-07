Amber Heard will once again appeal Johnny Depp’s $10 million verdict

Amber Heard notified a Virginia court Thursday that she will appeal the verdict that awarded her ex-husband $10.35 million. Johnny Depp after a highly publicized libel trial that exposed the most sordid details of his flawed and short-lived marriage.

Heard’s attorneys filed a notice of appeal in Fairfax County Circuit Court where a six-week trial included disturbing testimony from Heard and Depp.

The document notifies the Virginia Court of Appeals that Heard intends to appeal the verdict, as well as the rulings that the judge in charge of the case issued after the verdict, including denying Heard’s request to vacate it and dismiss the lawsuit or order a new trial.

“We believe that the court made errors that prevented a fair verdict consistent with the Fifth (constitutional) Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict,” a Heard spokesperson said in a statement.

“We realize that the application filed today will set off fires on Twitter, there are steps that must be taken to ensure equality and fairness.”

Depp sued Heard for defamation over an op-ed she published in December 2018 in the newspaper. Washington Post in which he described himself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp’s lawyers argued that he was defamed by the article even though he was never mentioned by name. Heard has filed counterclaims alleging that a former Depp lawyer defamed her by publicly characterizing his accusations as a hoax.

The jury ordered Heard to pay Depp $10 million in restitution and $5 million in punitive damages. Punitive damages were reduced to 350,000 below the established state limit. The jury awarded Heard $2 million for her counterclaim.

Much of the testimony during the six-week trial focused on Heard’s allegations that she had been physically and sexually abused by Depp on more than a dozen occasions. Depp insisted that he never hit Heard and that she was actually the abuser.

“The jury heard the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and reached a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant was the one who defamed Mr. Depp on multiple occasions,” a Depp spokesman said in a statement. “We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

