Age “is just a number” for him

MADRID, 7 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

At 80 years old, Harrison Ford “is great and vigorous”, According to Boyd Holbrook, one of his colleagues in the fifth installment of ‘Indiana Jones’. The film, directed by James Mangold, finished filming at the beginning of the year and the actor from ‘Predator’ and ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ has admitted to being impressed by how fit the veteran performer is.

“Age is nothing more than a number for this man,” Holbrook told Variety, The Interpreter, who already worked with Mangold on ‘Logan’, He joined the cast of this fifth installment of the saga in May 2021. For Holbrook, it is fulfilling “a childhood dream” to participate in a franchise like ‘Indiana Jones’. “I kinda feel that pressure [de estar en una película de la mítica serie]but I try to just concentrate on my work,” he added.

The fifth installment of ‘Indiana Jones’ has been in development since 2016. Originally, Steven Spielberg was going to be in charge of making the tape, since he had already directed the previous four films in the franchise. However, the Oscar-winning filmmaker resigned from the position in early 2020, although remains attached as executive producer.

James Mangold, director of the acclaimed ‘Logan’ and ‘Le Mans ’66’, was the one who took over from the director of ‘Schindler’s List’ and ‘Jurassic Park’. Despite Spielberg’s discharge, John Williams returns to be the composer of the soundtrack of this fifth installmentas it did with the four predecessors.

THE 60S COME TO INDIANA JONES

‘Indiana Jones 5’ will also mark the goodbye of Harrison Fordwho he is expected to retire from acting after this installment. Also this fifth sequel can mark the final farewell to the franchise, as the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, has already declared that no one can replace the veteran interpreter.

“We would never do ‘Indiana Jones’ without Harrison Ford.” Kennedy emphatically settled in Vanity Fair, in an interview in May of this year. The first time Ford played the role of the well-known archaeologist was in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’in 1981. He brought the adventurer back to life in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984; in ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’, in 1989, and in ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’, in 2008.

This fifth installment will be set in the 1960s and will be related to the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union. From a screenplay written by James Mangold himself with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth; Along with Harrison Ford and Boyd Holbrook, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Olivier Richters complete the cast.