Can you imagine one of these Hollywood actors playing Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean instead of Johnny Depp?

When it comes to thinking of the most spontaneous, authentic and lovable pirate, Jack Sparrow It is the first name that comes to our mind. He is a perfectly well-armed character, but what ends up giving him that special touch is that Johnny Depp it is the actor who embodies it. Although Depp will not return to play the beloved Jack Sparrow in future films of Pirates of the Caribbeanthe Hollywood actor does not forget his character and even imitated him at the end of his trial with Aember Heard.

What you did not know is that, in addition to Johnny, Disney considered other actors for the role of the famous pirate, we will tell you who it is!

It may interest you: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’: Does Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow for 301 million dollars?

Actors who competed with Johnny Depp for the role of Jack Sparrow

matthew McConaughey

The acclaimed Hollywood actor, known for participating in films such as Interstellar, The Wolf of Wall Street and How to Lose a Man in 10 Days, was one of the first options that the producers of Pirates of the Caribbean considered to play Jack Sparrow due to his resemblance to Burt Lancaster, who was the inspiration to create the character in the film.

Also read: The evolution of Johnny Depp’s style through the years

Robert Of Niro

A great actor like Robert was ideal for a great role like Sparrow, but the artist decided to reject the role of Pirates of the Caribe for fear that the film would flop; what he did not know is that it was going to be one of the most successful Disney productions in recent times.

It may interest you: Johnny Depp praises Penelope Cruz’s participation in Pirates of the Caribbean

Jim Carrey

There is no actor more likeable, spontaneous and comical than Jim Carrey, so the producers thought that his characteristics fit in with those of Jack Sparrow. Although the actor was very interested in the role, the shooting coincided with that of the film, Almightyand preferred to join the cast of this second production.

Cary Elwes

If the film had been released on home video and not in theaters, Cary Elwes would have been the artist chosen to star in Pirates of the Caribbean, and since the Disney film did make it to the big screen, the producers did not choose the actor from The engaged princess.

Christopher Walken

A similar case was that of Walken, who was considered by Disney for the role of Jack Sparrow only if the film was released on VHS, but they finally chose Johnny Depp to play the pirate.