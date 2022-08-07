Actor Hugh Jackman is in mourning: “It is a very sad day for our family”

australian actor Hugh Jackman, X-Men star mourned the death of his dog dalia beautiful French bulldog and showed his pain on social networks.

dali He passed away when he was about to turn 12.

Hugh Jackman shared many moments with his dog Dalí. (Taken from People)

“Dali, our beloved dog, passed away last night. He would be 12 years old next month… which, I was told, is a long life for this breed,” the actor posted on August 6 and posted a photo of himself smiling next to the puppy.

I always, always called him ROCKSTAR. Because he was!” he says in the post.

Hugh, 53, He also reflected on Dalí’s “good life”, describing him as a dog who marched “to the beat of his own drum” and “was loved by everyone”.

“He will be missed, but we know he is howling in the sky, ruling the roost and enjoying the all-you-can-eat buffet,” he continued. “RIP Dali Rockstar Jackman. We love you”.

dali was adopted in 2010 and was frequently photographed with the actor during their outings together. Jackman also often shared photos and videos of his canine on social media.