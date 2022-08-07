A$AP Rocky jumps on the kilt trend

Imagine, for a moment, that this is December 2012. Up-and-coming Harlem-born rapper, A$AP Rockyjust released the lead single from their upcoming debut album, Long Live A$APwhich has caused quite a stir in the blogosphere, in part because in the music video she’s wearing a pair of Kilts by Rick Owens and Hood by Air. A week earlier, Ye, then Kanye West, made headlines for sporting his own leather skirtdesigned by Riccardo Tisci, during a benefit concert for those affected by Hurricane Sandy, although he had already worn it during his tour Watch The Throne and at Jay-Z’s during the previous year. Onstage, Ye would sometimes pair his skirt with a Givenchy Rottweiler T-shirt—then the graphic tee of the moment; now, a boost for the revolution of the streetwear led by celebrities.

In August 2022, many years and many kilts later, rapper A$AP Rocky bring back the leather skirt by Givenchy. Rocky—who recently welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend and co-star of the “Fashion Killa” music video, Rihanna— stepped out in New York on Wednesday dressed head-to-toe in Givenchy, including a branded logo sweatshirt and a black skirt up to the knee. The rapper complemented the look with the clogs G of the house and Giv Cut sunglasses. Later she changed the skirt for a pair of pants, to take a walk with Rihanna at 4 in the morning.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

A twist on traditionally masculine fashion

In short, the contemporary garments by Givenchy that A$AP Rocky recently wore are a very vintage outfit long live A$APwhich could be intentional, since the ancient statements Ye and Rocky’s fashion collections laid the groundwork for the 2020 appointment of the French luxury house’s creative director, Matthew Williams, who in 2015 founded his influential fashion brand streetwear (1017-ALYX-9SM) Approved by both rap stars.

And although the speech of the cisgender men wearing skirts remains frustratingly static, this duo’s baggy tops, drop-crotch pants, and controversial skirts gave way to a much more relaxed definition of men’s clothes. (Even Brad Pitt now wears skirts on the red carpet, and he only seems mildly annoyed that he has to keep talking about it).