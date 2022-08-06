“You again, Leo?”: Bolsonaro’s response to Leonardo DiCaprio’s tweet about Amazon deforestation

Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, responded to the actor Leonardo Dicaprio on his Twitter account, who denounced the rapid deforestation in the Amazon.

The environmental activist shared a map from the MapBiomas Alerta platform, a site that records the situation in that country in real time, which indicated that 4,975,889.5 hectares disappeared at a rate of 3,721.7 hectares per day.

“How extensive is deforestation in the Amazon, one of the most important places on the planet for people and wildlife? The region has faced an onslaught of illegal deforestation at the hands of extractive industry over the last three years” Di Caprio assured, a time that coincides with the mandate of President Bolsonaro.

And the answer was not long in coming “You again, Leo? This way you will become my best electoral cable, as we say in Brazil!”, ironically the president.

“I could tell you, again, to hand over your yacht before you lecture the world, but I know progressives: you want to change the whole world but never yourself, so I will set you free”he added. You may also like

In another message, he stated that “it is rare to see a guy who pretends to love the planet paying more attention to Brazil than to the fires that damage Europe and his own country (USA). One can wonder if he is obsessed with my country (or its resources) or if he simply believes that Brazil is the only one on Earth”.

“My government announced a new commitment to eradicate illegal deforestation by 2028 and not by 2030 like most countries,” the president wrote.