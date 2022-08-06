wow. Ben Affleck chose important date of his ex for wedding with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on July 16 Photo: Getty

Millions of followers around the world bennifer they knew that Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They married in a low-key wedding in Las Vegas on July 16. The couple who resumed love at the beginning of 2021 finally gave a happy ending to their romance, which dates back 20 years. Recall that on the first try the couple got engaged, but broke off their engagement and broke up. Years later, he married Jennifer Garner and she did the same with Mark Anthony. He had three children with the actress Alias and she had twins, Max and Emme, now 14 years old, with the salsero.

Lopez and Affleck got back together after she broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez last year and have had a perfect romance ever since. Even her mother, doña Guadalupe Lopezhas assured that this time they will be husband and wife until death do them part, since their daughter was always in love with the Hollywood actor.

The story is well known and followed. Now the newlyweds spend their honeymoon in Paris, with her children. However, many are unaware that the couple arrived at the altar on a particularly important date for both Ben and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children.

Ben Affleck married and separated on the same date

It was on July 16, 2013 that Ben and Jennifer Garner filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage. This fact that the most fanatical followers of Affleck have concluded puts the actor to celebrate on the same date his wedding anniversary with the singer and his divorce anniversary with the mother of Violet, 16, Seraphine, 13, and Samuel, of 9.

Jennifer and Ben will celebrate their first wedding year in 2023 on the same day that he and Garner celebrate 10 years of divorce. As reported Page Sixon his marriage license application to the singer, who turns 53 on Monday, July 25, and Affleck, 49, put the date of his divorce from the mother of his children as July 16, 2013.

However, Affleck and Garner didn’t announce their separation until June 2015, and they didn’t file for divorce until April 2017.

The divorce was finalized in October 2018. In this same application, López put the date of her divorce from Mark Anthonythe father of her twins, as of July 1, 2011, though it wasn’t finalized until 2014.

Let us remember that Garner has been satisfied with the relationship of her ex whom she considers her great friend. In difficult times for Affleck, who has had problems with gambling and alcohol, it was Garner, who, already being divorced from him, took him to rehab and gave him all her support.

Garner currently has a boyfriend, as she is in a relationship with a hamburger businessman.