Willow Smith defends her father and says that Will Smith is a ‘human’ after the Oscars slap

Willow Smith he is speaking for the father Will Smith after the infamous Oscars controversy.

Defending her father’s altercation at the awards show after he slapped the comedian and Oscars host Chris Rocksinger Willow Smith speaks fondly of her dad and highlights his kind personality.

“I see all my family as humans, and I love and accept them for all their humanity”the 21-year-old singer told Billboard in an interview on Friday, August 5.

“Because of the position we are in, our humanity is sometimes not accepted and we are expected to act in a way that is not conducive to healthy human life and not conducive to being honest.”

The “Transparent Soul” singer went on to say that the awards show altercation didn’t “rattle me as much as my own inner demons.”

What was the incident that Willow Smith refers to?

the slap of Will Smith occurred after Chris Rock made fun of his wife’s Aloepecia medical condition Jada Pinkett Smith.

The headline-grabbing incident took place at the Academy Awards on March 27 after Rock, 57, made a comment about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, appearing in a GI Jane sequel due to to his shaved head.

The Red Table Talk host, 50, has been candid about her battle with alopecia, which causes hair loss. The prank caused the 53-year-old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum to walk onstage and punch the comedian in the face.

Willow subtly weighed in on the matter two days after the incident, sharing a quote via her Instagram story. “You know who is going through a lot right now? Literally everyone”the quote said. “Just be nice”. However, the pop star did not formally comment on the situation until the Billboard interview.