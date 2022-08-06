Willow Smith comments on Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock — Rock&Pop

Several months have passed since Will Smith Gave her a controversial slap to Chris Rock during the ceremony of Oscar Awards 2022this after the comedian made fun of the alopecia of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and now, his daughter Willow Smith, He decided to express his opinion on the matter.

What did Willow Smith say about her father Will slapping Chris Rock?

In an interview with Billboard, the singer also revealed that the media consequences of the March incident they didn’t “rattle me as much as my own inner demons.”

“I see my whole family as human, and I love and accept you for all your humanity“, he added about it. “Because of the position we are in, our humanity sometimes is not accepted, and we are expected to act in a manner that is not conducive to healthy human life And it’s not conducive to being honest.

It should be noted that so far, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith had not ruled on this controversy. And these statements come shortly after his father decided apologize for the second time with Chris Rock.

“I’m here when you’re ready to talk”

“I hate when I let people down. So it hurts, it hurts psychologically and emotionally knowing that I wasn’t there height of the image and the impression that people had of me“, the actor began to say in a video posted on his social networks. “I am deeply sorry And I’m trying to be without being ashamed of myself. I am human and I made a mistakeand I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit“.

“I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you that I am deeply dedicated and committed to put light, love and joy in the world“. He added. “And you know, if you hold out, promise me you’ll we can be friends again“.

He also noted that he had communicated directly with the comedian. But they told him he wasn’t ready to talk and that he would communicate when he was.

“It’s all so confusing” said Will Smith on the night of the Oscar Awards. “I’m telling you Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here when you’re ready to talk.”

Check out his full statement here.





