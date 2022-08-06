Why Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were the “it” couple of the 90s

When one of the most famous supermodels and the actor of the moment get together, the combustion can be extreme, as it was the couple of Johnny Depp and Kate Moss.

When Johnny Depp he was in a legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heardan ex-girlfriend of his jumped to his defense: none other than the British supermodel Kate Mosswho appeared in favor of his former partner at trial.

Their relationship between was one of the most media in the decade of the nineties: they started dating in 1994, when he had broken up his relationship with Winona Ryder, while facing the tragic death of his best friend, fellow actor River Phoenix, due to an overdose.

At that time, they were one of the most popular and beloved couples, although there are suspicions that it was a connection that was full of excesses, such as parties, drugs and alcohol.

It was said that their relationship was based on lack of control, since the two loved the night, where the meeting point was mostly in The Viper Room, an exclusive bar of which the actor was a co-owner.

Although they did not know details of their breakup, both revealed some details in some interviews. Kate stated that she was hurt by her breakup and that she “cried a lot”, since he missed the good care that the actor had with her. On her part, Johnny apologized for becoming too obsessed with her projects and her career, which perhaps deteriorated the relationship.