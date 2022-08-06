What it implies that Kylie Jenner is ‘the boss’ of social networks

When it comes to social media, most of us don’t have much clout.. We post an occasional political message or share our thoughts on a sports team, and watch a handful of people click the like button on Facebook or Instagram.

My “influence” (which is in quotes on purpose) it’s minimal even with friends and family, mainly because I’m not a celebrity and I only have a few thousand followers. My only claim is that Elon Musk once tweeted one of my articles.

Apparently, If your name is Kylie Jenner and you have 363 million followers on Instagram alone, you can influence a lot of people..

In fact, It’s no exaggeration to suggest that it even has an impact on how social media platforms work.. A recent example has to do with some changes to the Instagram interface that were an attempt to make video much more obvious in the feed. I wrote about this recently, suggesting that the core changes were intended to make the photo-centric app look a lot more like TikTok.

No one owed those changes to control Kylie Jenner, who posted a story criticizing the changes. She seems to have the final seal of approval. And, since Facebook (via parent company Meta) owns Instagram, it means she’s the boss. They may want to get you an office soon.

video rules the world

Now, let me back up a bit here and explain what’s going on with video in general. It all started quite a few years ago when we all realized that we could film anything with our phones. The Pratfalls were just the beginning. I literally learned how to rebuild a Range Rover engine by watching YouTube videos (my nephew actually did the job). Recently, when I needed to reset a mesh network in my house to use the internet in every room, I watched a quick explainer video on TikTok.

Video rules the world. While we’ve all seen funny photos and graphic memes on Instagram, the real power of engagement in the attention economy comes when you post a video. That’s not lost on Instagram or Facebook by any means, and they’re making moves to capture that market. Unfortunately, they don’t seem to understand who reigns on the platforms.

It’s not Mark Zuckerberg, that’s for sure. Influencers wield all the influence. When a new feature is given the go-ahead, it can generate a lot of interest. If they tell Instagram to stay in its lane, the execs go back to their fancy Silicon Valley offices and say never mind.

Snapchat learned this the hard way after Jenner claimed to have stopped using the app. The company lost about $1.3 billion in stock price after she tweeted about the company. When influencers talk, you better listen or you’ll pay the price. My question is, what comes next?

If innovation is in the eye of the influencer, and not the executive team, it can be difficult to try new things (or absolutely impossible). It’s not like she’s on the board of directors. However, she would say that she is on a higher level. No one reports to her, but her influence extends far beyond any employee.

Hopefully, Jenner won’t tire of the Instagram feed anytime soon. As she says it, she continues to enjoy the “nice photos” of her friends… at least for now.