“We are losing the rights and there is talk of Depp vs Heard”

Yesterday a historic legal news arrived in the United States and related to the right to abortion (details here). There have been many stars around the world who have launched themselves against this decision. One of the loudest voices was certainly that of Billie Eilish. The singer in fact, in the new song TVcited this legal case, which had already leaked unofficially last May, arguing over the fact that the world has gone crazy talking about the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and not giving the same weight to this legal case. The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial. While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade (Internet went crazy watching movie stars on trial, as they’re overturning Roe v Wade) sings Eilish

Roe v Wade it obviously refers to the historic US court case that granted millions of women access to abortion, which was overturned yesterday. Talking with NME of this song the singer said:

I was in this state of depression, losing my rights to my own body, and then I went to the Internet and people were going to give their opinion on this process. Who the fuck cares? Women are losing the rights to their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrity divorce trials? Who cares? Let them figure it out for themselves

There Eilish he went on to say that the Internet “Bothers her” sometimes, and said she and her brother Finneaswith whom he collaborates on the songs, they felt the need to perform the song during the tour because it reminded them of the early days of his career.

I just wanted to go back to my roots: bring out a little guitar song again and feel like I used to. I missed that feeling and I missed making a song that no one had heard yet.

The singer was performing at Glastonbury the night the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. On stage, she said she was one “Really dark day for women in the US“, But he decided not to comment further because he couldn’t “Bear to think about it more” in that moment.

