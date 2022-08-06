Traditional medicine staff stops dismissal of companion

Workers of the traditional medicine modules and the Health Secretary (SSA) of the state reached agreements so that his companion Veronica Hernandez Escobar remain as your coordinator in Ayotoxco.

Leticia Reyes Juareza member of the Network of Defense Organizations for Human Rights, explained that they managed to get their coordinator to remain after speaking with the Secretary of Health, Jose Antonio Martinez Garcia.

She explained that the workers of the modules are happy with their work, since She became his defender in difficult moments.

He explained that, in March, after Hernandez Escobar sought a solution to a conflict, came to carry out an inspection Alicia Barrales, state program coordinator Traditional medicine, who accused them of not working according to the manuals, for which he ordered the dismissal of the coordinator in Ayotoxco.

The interviewee affirmed that the measure was unjustified, since she affirmed that the coordinator did his job properly and always supported the therapists.

Can’t get salary raise

Regarding your request for a salary increase, Reyes Juarez mentioned that the Secretary of Health promised to review the issue for the following yearsince currently the budget is already allocated.

He recalled that employees get paid 50 pesos for attentionbut require receiving 100 pesos, because most make long trips to attend to patients.

In addition, he commented that they do not receive many patients, for example, in Cuetzalan Very few people arrive and the therapists cannot earn enough to survive, and to this is added that payments are not punctual.