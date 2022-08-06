Top 5 Minecraft Servers like Hypixel in 2022

Although Hypixel is one of the best Minecraft servers, other alternatives provide the same features in 2022.

Sandbox gaming has been on the rise for the last few years. Millions of gamers flock to it and spend hours playing on multiplayer servers, competing with each other.

If you want a different feel or have connection issues on mega servers like Hypixel, you can look elsewhere.

Although the main mode of the block game is single player, it is much more fun when played with friends on custom servers with loads of mini-games. SkyBlock, Bedwars, PvP, etc. are some of the favorite minigames that are frequently played by users.

There are thousands of other servers where you can play the same minigames.

Top Five Alternative Minecraft Servers for Hypixel

1) The Archon

TheArchon is a small and accessible community with various game modes to enjoy (Image via Minecraft)

TheArchon is a popular server in 2022 as it offers various minigames like SkyBlock, Factions, Robbery, Survival and more.

One of the best things about this server is that it is not filled with thousands of players to overwhelm you. Instead, it has 200-300 players per day, which makes the server small and accessible.

If players feel overwhelmed by the number of users on Hypixel, they can join this server.

2) Mana Cube

ManaCube offers the most game modes (Image via Minecraft)

ManaCube is another massive server that players can access to play a large number of game modes. It offers SkyBlock, Faction, Survival, Creative, Parkour, KitPvP, Islands, Anarchy and more.

The number of game modes it offers makes it a great option for all types of gamers, casual and competitive. It also has a smaller user base with a thousand concurrent players daily.

3) Complex games

Complex Gaming offers Pixelmon (Image via Minecraft)

It is a relatively new server that has been extremely popular with players. Complex Gaming also offers many game modes, including Pixelmon, a famous modpack that Hypixel does not have.

Also, it offers Factions, Survival, Prison, Creative, Skyblock, etc., on its vanilla server. It always has over a thousand users online and has plenty of room to accommodate more.

4) Minplex

Mineplex is the strongest competitor against Hypixel (Image via Minecraft)

If gamers have been into the title for a few years, chances are they’ve heard the Hypixel vs Mineplex debate. Both are some of the biggest servers in the game.

Although the former is more popular among gamers, Mineplex is a great alternative to play. It offers some well-known mini-games like Survival and Skywars.

However, it has its own game modes like Cakewars, Champions, DrawThing, Minestrike, etc. Another plus point is that the server is available in both Java and Bedrock Edition.

5) TubNet (next server in 2022)

TubNet announcement trailer has over three million views (Image via YouTube/TubNet)

Although TubNet has yet to launch, it will be one of the most anticipated servers in gaming history. It is owned and conceptualized by famous Minecraft streamer Tubbo.

Since it has millions of fans, the server will go up immediately after launch. Recently at TwitchCon 2022, many famous Minecraft streamers played on the server for the first time to promote Tubbo’s server.

Various trailers show that new game modes such as Cyrstal Rush and Light Strike will be added to the server, and users will be able to play in both Java and Bedrock Edition. The server will launch sometime in August 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer only. There are many other great servers that players can join.