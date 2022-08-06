Thor: Love and Thunder – Co-Writer Explains Why Star-Lord serves as Thor’s “conscience” in the film

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth . In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During an interview with theHollywood Reporter, Jennifer Kaytin Robinsonco-writer of Thor: Love and Thunderdescribed in detail the approach adopted by her e Taika Waititi to the management of Guardians of the Galaxy in the film, explaining why Peter Quill alias Star-Lord acts as “consciousness“Of the protagonist:

“I’m an MCU superfan, so it was really insane to write dialogue for these characters that I love. You had to find the right balance between a true fan and a person who has the right reverence for the MCU and all of these characters.. For me and Taika it was great to be able to say ‘What are the parallels between these characters? What did James Gunn create? What did Taika create? Where do the parallels reside?‘and understand how to fit them into the emotional core of the story. We took into consideration all that Thor has lost and all that Peter has lost. There are a lot of overlaps from that point of view. It seemed only natural for Quill to act as Thor’s consciousness to advance his story arc for the film. “

“It was the first two weeks of shootingso we had to start in fourth gear, starting chronologically with the first scenes of the film. It was a very fun way to start shooting this movie, with all those actors there. It was like a two week summer camp with the Guardians. “