Thor: Love and Thunder – An appearance of Loki has never been considered for the film, reveals the co-writer
The co-writer of Thor: Love and Thunder has revealed that a cameo from Loki has never been considered for the film.
The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.
During an interview with theHollywood Reporter, Jennifer Kaytin Robinsonco-writer of Thor: Love and Thunderspoke about his work on the Taika Waititi. When asked if the creative team ever considered an appearance of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) considering the return of Heimdall (Idris Elba), the screenwriter explained:
“It has never been considered since I understood. He is in Loki-landia. She is doing her things. They went on two separate trips. “