this is the diet and training to go full throttle at 55

Vin Diesel is one of the highest grossing actors in Hollywood. He got his big break after director Steven Spielberg cast him in Saving Private Ryan (1998), and for more than a quarter of a century, Diesel has been a mainstay of the action thriller genre, and is The status quo is unlikely to change any time soon (Riddick 4 is now expected). The actor, born in 1967, is not willing to take his foot off the accelerator and continue at full throttle. He continues to do his own acrobatics and sports a huge physique, capable of making many amateur bodybuilders tremble (we already saw him in his purest form on the cover of Men’s Health). In 2001 he entered the realm of action movies with The Fast and the Furious, and he is still there more than 20 years later, when he hopes to close the circle with ‘Fast & Furious 10’.

Whether it’s for his blockbusters or staying in shape throughout his acting career, Diesel has been one of the most consistent stars. This type of regularity is not achieved by chance. Diesel is dedicated to his craft and fitness lifestyle.

Vin Diesel Diet and Nutrition Program

Since he is no longer in his physical prime, Diesel has to work harder to maintain his muscularity. With age, a person’s metabolism slows and so does the body’s natural release of testosterone, leading to a slow decline in muscle mass and strength.

This is the breakdown of a typical day of food for Vin Diesel:

Breakfast

First day

1 cup porridge, mixed with raisins, apple slices, chia seeds, and dried cranberries, a glass of water,

Second day

2 slices of toasted rye bread, spread with almond butter, 1 sliced ​​banana, 2 tablespoons chia seeds, and a glass of water.

Diesel eats a healthy dose of low-glycemic carbohydrates first thing in the morning. This provides you with a slow release of energy to fuel your day. You also get a good helping of healthy fats, like chia seeds and almond butter, along with protein.

Lunch

First day:

2 tuna steaks (or other fish), 2 cups of chopped vegetables and another glass of water

Second day:

2 turkey breasts, 2 cups of brown rice, 1 sweet potato, 1 cup of green beans and 1 glass of water.

Protein is the actor’s main goal for lunch. Both tuna and turkey contain little saturated fat and a good dose of omega-3 fatty acids. The addition of vegetables such as sweet potatoes provides the necessary glucose to replenish the glycogen that is spent during training.

Dinner

First day:

2 grilled chicken breasts, 1 bell pepper (roasted), 1 cup brown rice, 1 head of asparagus, mango smoothie for dessert

Second day:

2 salmon fillets, 1/2 head of broccoli, 1 cup of quinoa, 1 mixed salad

In addition to these three main meals, Diesel snacks from time to time throughout the day. Snacks, however, are always healthy. They can be anything from a piece of fruit, like an apple or an orange, to crackers and cheese or a protein shake.

Vin Diesel Training Principles

Diesel follows a traditional five day training split, taking the weekends off.

Train your legs, back, and shoulders twice a week and your chest, triceps, and biceps once a week. He doesn’t overemphasize his chest, triceps and biceps as they are a strong muscle group for him and respond better than his lagging muscles.

Diesel is a fan of supersets. He typically does six supersets for each body part to ensure high intensity. A superset consists of doing two different exercises in a row with no rest in between. The actor rests about 90 seconds before doing the next superset.

The following workout is one of Diesel’s favorites. Remember: constantly change your training routine to keep your muscles in tension. If you do the same exercises over and over again, you will most likely hit a plateau.

Diesel doesn’t spend as much time in the gym as he used to in his younger days. Although he trains five days a week, the use of supersets means he is in and out of the gym in less than an hour each day.

Monday: Chest, triceps and biceps

Superset 1: Flat Bench Press + Decline Bench Press – 4 x 12/10/8/6 reps on both

Superset 2: Flat Dumbbell Flyes + Pushups – 3 x 12 reps / 3 x failure

Superset 3: Incline Dumbbell Press + Cable Crossovers – 3 x 10 / 3 x 12

Superset 4: Overhead Triceps Extension + Cruisers (EZ Curl bar) – 3 x 12/10/8 both

Superset 5: Reverse Grip Curls + Barbell Incline Triceps Extension – 3 x 12 each

Superset 6: Dumbbell Kickbacks + Triceps Dips (body upright) – 3 x 12 / 3 x failure

Tuesday: Back, Shoulders

Superset 1: Dumbbell Shoulder Press + Lateral Raise – 4 x 12/10/8/6 / 4 x 12

Superset 2: Wide Grip Leg Pull + Incline Bar Row – 4 x 12 reps / 4 x 12/10/8/6

Superset 3: Romanian Deadlift + Dumbbell Shrug – 3 x 10 / 3 x 15

Wednesday: Legs

Superset 1: Barbell Squat + Standing Calf Raise – 5 x 12/10/8/6/6 5 x 25

Superset 2: Wide Squat + Barbell Lunge – 4 x 12 / 4 x 12

Superset 3: Clean Grip Front Squat + Dumbbell Lunge – 3 x 15 / 3 x 15

Thursday: Back, Shoulders

Superset 1: Dumbbell Shoulder Press + Lateral Raise – 4 x 12/10/8/6 / 4 x 12

Superset 2: Wide Grip Leg Pull + Incline Bar Row – 4 x 12 reps / 4 x 12/10/8/6

Superset 3: Deadlift + Cable Shrug – 3 x 10 / 3 x 15

Friday: Legs

Superset 1: Barbell Squat + Standing Calf Raise – 5 x 12/10/8/6/6 5 x 25

Superset 2: Barbell Squat + Barbell Lunge – 4 x 12 / 4 x 12

Superset 3: Clean & Hook + Dumbbell Lunge – 3 x 15 / 3 x 15

Saturday and Sunday: Rest day