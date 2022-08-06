This is Ryan Gosling’s other passion (and also a big business) – Revista Para Ti

He recognizes himself as a lover of gastronomy, which is why he started this venture a few years ago.

Ryan Gosling He is the center of attention and not only because he will star as the famous Ken doll in the Barbie movie, but because he revealed that he owns a restaurant, a fact that caught the attention of his followers.

Yes, in addition to dedicating himself to acting, he has another great passion and it is for gastronomy: It is so that for a few years he became the owner of an exclusive restaurant located in Los Angeles called “Tagine” and attended by celebrities best known on the red carpet.

Tangine, Ryan Gosling’s exclusive restaurant in Beverly Hills. Photo: website

This dedicated to Moroccan culture and food. For everything to work perfectly, the actor is associated with the renowned chef Ben Benameur and in this way they ensure that at the venue located at 132 Robertson Boulevard in Beverly Hills, visitors enjoy a unique evening.

One of its most famous dishes is lamb, although reviews left on the website by visitors to the restaurant ensure that all the food is delicious and accompanied by a warm and welcoming atmosphere.