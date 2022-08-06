They reveal the advice that Leonardo DiCaprio gave to Austin Butler before accepting the leading role of Elvis

One of the most anticipated films by film and music fans was Elvis. This is a production directed by Baz Luhrmannominated for Oscarwhich tells the story of the famous American singer, the keys to his success in the industry and his complicated relationship with his agent Tom Parker. On July 14, the film It reached all the cinemas and dazzled those who attended to see it. Now, an anecdote of one of its protagonists surprised everyone.

The plot is enclosed in a drama starring austin butler Y Tom Hankswhich has a specific and main function, which is to obtain, through data and events from Elvis’s career, a biographical film of the king of rock and roll.

Among the attractions available is the figure of Butler, a young 30-year-old actor, who perfectly characterizes the artist and received advice from a highly recognized colleague in the medium such as Leonardo Dicaprio.

Elvis (2022) by Baz Luhrmann. With Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

The actor, who also worked in Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodspoke with the media Entertainment Weekly and recounted some details of that unmissable encounter with DiCaprio: “Inventing new ideas on the fly is terrifying. I talked to Leo beforehand and he said ‘Baz is going to throw you off balance, but he’s going to bring out things in you that you never knew you had inside.’ And that’s exactly what happened”.

With the advice received from the protagonist of titanica, Butler highlighted the link with Luhrmannwho knew how to make the most of his virtues and squeezed all his talent together with the screenwriters Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce Y Jeremy Doner: “It pushed me right to the brink of what I thought was possible. And I always knew that if he went down, he had me. That he was safe.”

In a premiere that exceeded expectations, the official synopsis of Warner Bros relates the following: “The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker that spans more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, in the context of the cultural landscape in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.”

Elvis Presley biopic trailer

Despite the advice of DiCapriothe American producer and environmentalist does not have any role during the filming, but he knows well what the work of Baz Luhrmann, since shared set with the filmmaker during the movies The Great Gatsby Y Romeo and Julietwhich makes it a qualified word in the middle and a more than necessary accolade for an actor like Butler who has just taken his first steps in important productions in the industry.

Within a broad cast of actors, in the film Elvis stand out: Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Dacre Montgomery, Leon Ford, Kate Mulvany, Gareth Davies, Charles Grounds, Josh McConville Y Adam Dunn