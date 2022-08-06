They Found Out Through the Credits: Neither Taika Waititi nor Chris Hemsworth Knew of Thor’s Return – CINEMABLEND

Marvel Studios has not announced the fifth installment of the God of Thunder franchise, but ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ prepares the return: “Thor will return”.

Though There has been no official announcement confirming that there will be Thor 5 -many are waiting for him for the mega panel dedicated to Marvel that will take place at Comic-Con that takes place this weekend in San Diego-, It seems a reality that Marvel Studios has in its plans to continue with the franchise of films starring the God of Thunder after the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder last July 8.

The film starring Chris Hemsworth and which marked the long-awaited return of Natalie Portman to the franchise after her absence in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) has not exactly been a blockbuster at the box office and has received some harsh criticism, but without a doubt leaves the door open for another film in which the almighty superhero faces a new and dangerous threat to humanity.

This is demonstrated by the detail that, immediately after the surprising post-credits scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder, the movie confidently and literally proclaimed Thor’s return: “Thor will return”could be read on the screen.

Curiously, neither Taika Waititi, director of the last film and also of Thor: Ragnaröknot even Chris Hemsworth himself knew anything about this and they found out, like the rest of the humans, after seeing the movie. This was recognized by the New Zealander in an interview with Insiderwhen the publication assumed that if Thor would be back, so would Waititi.

“You know what? It was a surprise for me too,” the director confessed to the journalist’s surprise.

I’m not kidding. I saw it at the movies and I was like, ‘Oh shit. Really?’. Even Chris was like, ‘What?’ But of course he will be back. He is the best character. Maybe I’m not being biased, but it’s the most fun to watch.

“Now, I don’t know what would be next”, he confesses clarifying that, if I came back to direct Thor 5 I would do so on one firm condition. “I would definitely do one. [película], but only if Chris did it. It would have to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. In plan, what would be the new perspective? The battles and all the fights are fine, but I’d like something that’s unexpected story-wise.”

Regarding Chris Hemsworth, it seems that the actor has no intention of departing from his most famous role as long as Marvel Studios continues to have him. In fact, in statements to Extra leading up to the release of the fourth film, he stated it loud and clear: “I will come back for more and more until someone kicks me off the stage. I love it. My whole career has revolved around playing this character and coming back again and again to Playing it with different directors and different casts has been an absolute joy.”

“There are these things called ‘comics’ that have many stories. And that’s where all our stories come from,” Kevin Feige commented on his future plans during the film’s press conference. “And the question is, ‘Have all the great Thor stories in the comics been told in the movies?’ The answer is no. There are many of them.”

