The moving story of Mila Kunis, who fled Ukraine when she was seven years old and didn’t even know the language

Although many of his fans did not know it, Mila Kunis was born in the city of Chernivtsi, in southwestern Ukraine, in 1983. At the age of seven, the actress emigrated with her family to the United States, which was quite a challenge because she did not know the language of the North American country. At the time the then 38-year-old girl escaped from her, her home nation was still part of the Soviet Union.

Perhaps it was that childhood of important events that made her empathize with the difficult reality that her compatriots are going through due to the invasion of Russia. It is that, now, both she and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, created the campaign Stand with Ukrainewhose main premise is to raise thirty million dollars for Ukrainian refugees. In 48 hours, the initiative had already raised 18.3 million dollars, more than half of its initial goal

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Getty Images

In a promotional video for the campaign, the actress addressed her fans, saying, “I have always considered myself a proud American. I love everything this country has done for me and my family.”. She in turn, in relation to what is currently happening in her country, she expressed: “Today I can say that I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been married since 2015 GROSBY GROUP

Kunis’s family fled Ukraine just after the fall of the Soviet Union. In 2008, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she recounted: “I was very communist and my parents wanted me and my brother to have a future, so they left everything. They came with $250.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher revealed that they have raised 15 million dollars

It was a difficult childhood in the new country. His father Mark, who was a mechanical engineer in his home country, had to do odd jobs like installing toilets, delivering pizza and painting houses. The same thing happened to his mother who got a job in a pharmacy warehouse even though she was a physics teacher in the Ukraine. When she learned the language, she was promoted to the position of cashier.

“In the end, I adapted pretty quickly and pretty well,” Kunis continued. “But It must have been difficult, because I completely blocked the second grade. I have no recollection of it. I always talk to my mom and grandma about it. It was because he cried every day. She didn’t understand the culture. She didn’t understand people. He didn’t understand the language”, he added.

Mila Kunis moved from Ukraine to the United States at the age of seven AP

All this suffering Mila captured in her college admission essay. According to her account, she wrote there about this experience. “He asked the reader to imagine being blind and deaf at the age of seven. This is how it feels to move to the United States. But I got over it pretty well, ”said the actress about the content of her writing.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph in 2011, the protagonist of Friends with benefits he spoke of anti-Semitism as another reason his family had fled their country. Meanwhile, he expressed: “After the Holocaust, in Russia it was not allowed to be religious. So my parents raised me to know that I was Jewish. You know who you are inside. When I was in school I still saw anti-Semitic posters.”