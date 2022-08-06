The hint of Jennifer Garner, ex of Ben Affleck, for Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They are having the time of their lives. The artists finally got married, 19 years after their first engagement, in an intimate and secret ceremony in Las Vegas and surprised the whole world. Although who would not be at all surprised is Jennifer Garnerformer partner of the actor and mother of his three children, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.

the actress of If I had 30 and the star of Batman They were married from 2005 to 2018. When they separated, they did so on very good terms and since then they have maintained a good bond of affection, friendship and respect with each other. It is for this reason that it became known, thanks to a Hollywood Life publication, that Jennifer would have sent a wedding gift to the newlyweds.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on their wedding day.

garner I would have sent flowers to Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez as a gesture of support for this great step they took. She congratulated Ben and Jennifer after their wedding in Las Vegas and sent them a beautiful bouquet.

However, now a new attitude of the actress was considered a hint for the singer. It seems that Jennifer Garner he wanted to advise his teenage children to young people from all over the world about aesthetic practices and the comment was misunderstood.

In dialogue with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Jennifer Garner expressed: “You have to be very careful when undergoing aesthetic procedures that can be painful, such as body or facial plastic surgeries, since this type of activity implies going against the nature of the body itself.”

“My advice is to look in the mirror less and be cautious when injecting anything into your face. Be very, very careful and wait as absolutely as possible to add something to your face or body,” he later added, emphasizing adolescents and young people like his two daughters.

Jennifer Garner.

Quickly, the portals from all over the world picked up his message and considered it an indirect message for Jennifer Lopez, who spoke repeatedly about the aesthetic treatments he performs to look radiant at 53 years old. Will it be so?