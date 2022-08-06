The hint of Jennifer Garner, ex of Ben Affleck, for Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They are having the time of their lives. The artists finally got married, 19 years after their first engagement, in an intimate and secret ceremony in Las Vegas and surprised the whole world. Although who would not be at all surprised is Jennifer Garnerformer partner of the actor and mother of his three children, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel.

the actress of If I had 30 and the star of Batman They were married from 2005 to 2018. When they separated, they did so on very good terms and since then they have maintained a good bond of affection, friendship and respect with each other. It is for this reason that it became known, thanks to a Hollywood Life publication, that Jennifer would have sent a wedding gift to the newlyweds.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker