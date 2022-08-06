The best Amazon Prime US movies to watch anytime

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Amazon Prime, although this implies a drawback: among so many variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium It is no longer easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, thinking about these new challenges, Amazon Prime offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Amazon Prime United States:

1. Agents 355

Espionage thriller -imagined and produced by Jessica Chastain- about five women who come together, overcoming their quarrels and personal conflicts, to use their respective talents and experience with one goal: trying to prevent a powerful organization from acquiring a weapon that pushes the tottering world to total chaos. Along the way, these women will become comrades and friends, forming a new group whose code name is “355”, a name they adopt from the first female spy in the American Revolution.

two. The House of Gucci

Crime drama based around the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the founder of the Gucci fashion empire, who was found murdered on the orders of his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, known as the “black widow of Italy.”

3. redeeming love

Located in New England in 1835, the plot follows the story of Angela, a little girl who was rejected by her father because she was the product of an adulterous affair with her mother Mae. Since then, the girl felt guilty for her mother’s depression and for her own abandonment, growing up with an evident hatred towards men, all of them obsessed by the gold rush of the time. In her teens, Angela had to sell herself into prostitution to have a place to sleep and in the midst of that hatred, she meets Michael Hosea, a pious man who seems to cross paths with Angela to lead her to God’s redeeming love, defying, day to day, the bitter expectations and resistance of her, who does not seem to believe that she deserves something more in life, something that can make her truly happy.

Four. no time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

5. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the gang are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

6. The wolf of Wall Street

Film based on true events of New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort. In the mid-1980s, Belfort was an honest young man pursuing the American dream, but soon at the brokerage he learned that the most important thing was not to make his clients win, but to be ambitious and earn a good commission. His enormous success and fortune earned him the nickname “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Money. Can. Women. drugs. Temptations abounded and fear of the law was irrelevant. Jordan and his wolf pack considered discretion an old-fashioned quality; they were never satisfied with what they had.

7. Jack Ryan: Operation Shadow

Jack Ryan (Chris Pine) is a war veteran who leads a double life: he is a Wall Street executive and also works undercover as a CIA analyst. When he uncovers a meticulously planned plot to crash the American economy and wreak havoc around the world, they decide he is the best man to stop it due to his ability to interpret global data. Jack will have to travel to Moscow to try to discover the whole truth, because the lives of millions of people depend on it, but that means moving in a world in which he cannot trust anyone.

8. Do not let me go

When single father Max (John Cho) finds out he is terminally ill, he decides to try to make up for all the years of love and support he will miss out on with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) in the time he has left with her. With the promise of some long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to come with him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for a college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother, who he abandoned them long ago.

9. arouse the fury

H (Jason Statham) is the mysterious guy who has just joined as a security guard at an armored car company. During an attempted heist on his truck, he surprises his teammates by displaying the skills of a professional soldier, leaving the rest of the team wondering who he really is and where he came from. The real reason why H is seeking a reckoning will soon become clear.

10. A life in three days

Set in the eighties, the film tells the story of Henry Wheeler (Gattlin Griffith, ‘The Other Daughter’), a 13-year-old boy who lives in New Hampshire with his mother Adele (Kate Winslet, ‘The Reader’). She is divorced from her, a fact that has caused a deep depression in addition to agorophobia, so she is almost always confined at home. Henry, in addition to going through the complicated trance of adolescence, has to take care of his mother. It’s Thursday and that same weekend is Labor Day, although for Henry there is nothing special about it. He thinks that it will be one more weekend of the summer whose only distraction will be staying at home with his mother. But something different is yet to come.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The role of Amazon Prime in the age of streaming

Amazon Prime Videoalso known as Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers movies and series available in live broadcast that was created by the Amazon company in 2006.

It should be noted that the video service is available in more than 200 countries and territories through the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription, which also provide the user with the Twitch Prime service at no additional cost.

As advantages, Amazon offers free trial periods and a discount if the user is a student and has an institutional or educational email address.

Although Prime Video primarily offers original content from Amazon Studiosalso allows its users to enjoy purchased content, but its catalog is smaller than that of other major market competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.

Among some titles that can be enjoyed on the platform are Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour; as well as the series Crisis in six scenes, starring Miley Cyrus; anime like Dororo; besides having series made by Fox and AMC, among them The Walking Dead, Prison Break, American Horror Story, Mad Men, Gleeamong others.

It should be noted that some of his original productions have received Oscar nominationshighlighting the film Sound of Metalwhich is awarded two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the coronavirus pandemic benefited the streaming platform after its transmission hours increased by 70 percent in 2020. Today it has more than 200 million users.

