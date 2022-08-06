The beet and carrot smoothie will provide these benefits

If you have come here it is because you really want to know how a beet and carrot smoothie can benefit your body. The first thing you should know is that this food favors the purification process of different organisms such as the liver and kidney, freeing them of toxins that could harm their functioning. Both fruits include beta carotene in its long list of nutrients, essential for the formation of Vitamin A. Thanks to it, you will get a better development in liver, brain, blood, pancreas Y muscles.

It is a delicious and nutritious shake that you can include in your regular diet, just as you have surely already done with the green smoothie at our recent suggestion. You can also prepare it during hot summer days and add a little ice to the list of ingredients to make it an especially refreshing and hydrating drink.

How to prepare a beet and carrot smoothie?

Before learning more about the benefits of beet and carrot smoothie, you should know the best way to prepare it at home. It is a shake that will be ready in less than 10 minutes, but that will provide so many vitamins and minerals that it will be worth it.

Ingredients

2 carrots.

1 medium beet.

2 oranges or 50 milliliters of orange juice.

100 milliliters of water.

preparation mode

The process begins by peeling the carrots with the help of a small knife or with a tool specially designed for it. Cut both carrots and beets in small pieces to avoid complications when blending. If you are going to use tangerines, it is recommended peel the fruit. Additionally, you should separate the segments to make it much easier to process. Add each of the ingredients to the blender jar in no specific order. Process ingredients for scant two minutes or until your mixture is homogeneous. Serve in glasses and consume your delicious beet and carrot smoothie.

Benefits of beets and carrots in a rich smoothie

A smoothie with beets and carrots is capable of significantly improving digestion, but it also reduces any chance of suffering from constipation. Additionally, it offers a large amount of energy, being an essential drink in the morning to start the day with well-charged batteries.

It is highly valued for its high content of vitamin C, which helps strengthen your immune system. Thanks to this smoothie you will effectively fight the flu, colds and infections. It is also essential due to the amount of fiber, folate and magnesium.

You can also add other ingredients like apple, lemon and ginger. Of course you will improve both its flavor and its properties. Eating them regularly will help greatly to increase your energy level.