Selena Gómez, photographed in a swimsuit sunbathing on the yacht

The star of ‘Only murders in the building’, Selena Gomez, is enjoying a well-deserved vacation on the Italian coast. Without makeup and with a towel on her head, the actress and singer was photographed by the paparazzi wearing a black swimsuit while sunbathing on a luxurious yacht.

On this occasion, the singer opted for one of the trendiest swimsuits for this Spring-Summer season. A model in black, with a straight neckline, thin straps and a low back that is very flattering and elegant for women of any age. In addition, this type of swimsuit is really comfortable when going to the beach, since the upper part is very similar to that of a traditional strappy top, so you can be sure that everything will remain instead. These types of swimsuits are perfect for swimming, sunbathing and even for short dives from the yacht. In addition, you can turn it into a casual outfit just by adding a skirt or shorts and sandals.. As the only complement, Selena Gómez chose long hoop earrings and white nail polish on her nails.





In addition to being caught wearing the swimsuit of the season, the paparazzi also photographed her in the company of who could be her new boyfriend, the Italian producer Andrea Iervolino, with whom he enjoyed his yacht ride through the warm waters of Positano, a community located on the Italian Amalfi Coast. These images have sparked rumors of a romance between them, since in one of the photographs you can see the 34-year-old film producer holding Selena’s hand while she takes a dip.

This is not the first time that Selena Gómez is captured in the company of Iervolino. The two met in 2016, when Selena worked with the filmmaker on the movie ‘In Dubious Battle’. In 2019, Selena was seen with Iervolino on a trip to Italy during her birthday celebration. In addition, last year they were also caught on a yacht ride, but this time in the city of Los Angeles, California. At that time, speculation began about a possible romance between them, although neither of them has confirmed anything so far.

Selena Gómez launches a ‘body positive’ message through her social networks

During the same trip, the singer took a moment to reflect on her social networks by posting a video without retouching, natural and showing her belly as it is, without having to hide it. In the video, Selena poses with a printed swimsuit from the brand ‘La’ Mariette ‘, of which she has been an ambassador for a few years, while she lip-syncs an audio in which a person advises her to “hide her belly”. Given this, the singer pointed out: “I’m not going to put anything in, the real bellies are back, okay?” At the moment, the publication already has more than 13.5 million views on his Tik Tok account.