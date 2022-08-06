Photo of Ben Affleck crying on JLo’s birthday went around the world

the protagonist of Good Will Hunting and the actress of Selena have spent the last week in the City of love celebrating not only the artist’s birthday but also her recent wedding.

The couple was photographed kissing in the middle of a walk near the Elysee Palace. On Sunday, before the singer’s birthday dinner, they were photographed embracing as they walked in front of the Arc de Triomphe and the courtyard of the Louvre museum.

Jlo in Paris.

(© Getty Images / 1410507932)



Affleck and Lopez They were married on July 16 at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. and depending on the site Page Sixthe couple will celebrate big with a party that will take place in the property of Affleck in Riceboro, Ga, and will be attended by close friends and family, including Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and the co-star of JLo in Shades of Blue, Drea de Matteo.

The Union of lopez Y Affleck It comes after they got back together in April 2020, nearly two decades after they called off their first engagement in 2004.

Though lopez got married with Mark Anthony and has two children with him, the artist’s mother, Guadalupe Rodriguezz, recently shared that Affleck he had always been his daughter’s only “true love.”