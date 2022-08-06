Paul Heyman provokes The Rock to return to WWE

Without a doubt, one of the most rumored matches these last two years would face Roman Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, with WrestleMania as a backdrop. According to several specialized media, this fight would have been in WWE’s plans for a while. However, the company has not yet received a confirmation from the actor.

In the meantime, Paul Heyman began to warm up the atmosphere in a statement to Sportskeeda last May, where he assured that everything depended on Johnson. Similarly, he predicted that a confrontation between the two fighters can only have one outcome, and it is with the actor destroyed and humiliated.

Now, Reigns’ manager and adviser has returned to the fray, trying to provoke The Rock one more time. And he has done so during a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, where Heyman pointed out that Johnson doesn’t need to queue up to get a title shot. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

“If Dwayne Johnson wants the publicity of losing to Roman Reigns, we’ll give him a title match. You don’t even have to wait in line, win a Battle Royal or whatever.. There’s the box office. I am impressed with what Dwayne Johnson has done outside of WWE and I would advise Roman Reigns to make a special arrangement to defend the title and crush Dwayne Johnson.

If Dwayne Johnson wants to take that beating, is more than welcome to face ‘The Tribal Chief’as long as he understands that when the fight is over, he will be like everyone else, will recognize the Chief of the Tribe, Roman Reigns“.

With WrestleMania 39 still a long way off, Roman Reigns will have to focus on his next litmus test, on September 3 at the Clash at the Castle event, where he will defend his WWE Unified Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, “The Tribal Chief” continues to dominate WWE with an iron fist, with a reign as Universal Champion of 704 days and 123 as unified champion.

