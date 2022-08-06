” My account is managed by my assistant ”

Selena Gomez is back from the great success obtained with the second season of the series Only Murders in the Building. In a recent interview, the actress said she wanted to keep some distance from social media. In fact, she has decided not to use her Instagram profile directly.

The star’s assistant publishes her posts. Selena Gomez said, “I got rid of my Instagram on my phone and gave that power to my assistant. So whatever I post, I just write to them instead of having to worry about going back and forth. I don’t even know my password ”.

During the interview, Selena Gomez he also advised listeners to take care of their mental health. The artist said: “Just take the weekend off, or start with a day where you just don’t pay attention to certain things and really be there for your surroundings. I think it’s so crucial and it’s part of our mental health ”.

A few weeks ago, the actress turned 30 and said: “I am a person who is still learning, but I am more sure of what matters and what I want. I am grateful for every single gift and every single lesson I have learned along the way. I am moving forward encouraged by so many strong and empowering people around me ”.