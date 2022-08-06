Minecraft bans NFTs because they claim to create models of scarcity and exclusion

Minecraft bans blockchain and NFTs. (photo: Vandal)

Through a statement Mojang, the developer of Minecraft, closes the doors to the possibility of including blockchain technology and the well-known non-fungible tokens or NFTs in the game. since they do not agree with the speculation generated by this technology. Said like this, this type of digital goods are banned from the company and its famous video game.

The developers of Minecraft claim that “NFTs can create patterns of scarcity and exclusion that conflict with our guidelines and the spirit of Minecraft” and for this reason they have declared: “To ensure that players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not allowed to be integrated into our client and server applications, nor that the content of the game, including worlds, appearances, personalization of items or other modifications, is used by blockchain technology to create a scarce digital asset.

In addition to categorically rejecting the use of blockchain technology and NFTs in the famous game, they have also been emphatic that they do not want any concept and element of the Minecraft world to be used as inspiration to create and sell this type of digital creation.

And it is that Mojang has not only been satisfied with ensuring that these cryptographic elements create forms of exclusion, but they have expressed that this technology “does not align with Minecraft’s values ​​of creative inclusion and joint play. In addition, they do not include our entire community and create a scenario of rich and poor. The changing price and investment mindset around NFTs draws attention away from the game and encourages speculation, which we believe is incompatible with the long-term joy and success of our players.”

Likewise, Mojang mentions that it is worrying to have to trust third parties if you want to implement the blockchain and NFTs, Well, according to them, during some process, an administrator of digital assets would be needed who, faced with temptation, could disappear along with millions of dollars, assures the company citing the cases in which cryptocurrencies have been sold fraudulently and with made-up prices.

The statement made by the company that created Minecraft is not characterized by being brief, on the contrary it adds, “we recognize that the creation within our game has an intrinsic value and we strive to provide a market where those values ​​can be recognized”.

In any case, although the developers of the video game have been blunt in stating that for now they are not interested in including blockchain systems and NFTs in any way, do not rule out the possibility of doing so in a “remote future”, only if these goods, said by themselves, offer “safer experiences or other practical and inclusive applications in the game”.

It is worth mentioning that Mojang has tightened its policies against NFTs because in the past these types of digital goods based on the world of Minecraft were created, such as skins that were earned and collected inside and outside the servers.

Some similar games have been affected after these statements, for example NFT Worlds has seen a significant drop in the price of its collectibles.

