Meet the Peruvian restaurant that conquered Will Smith in Argentina

Smith is a great actor, there is no doubt about that, his private life is another story, one that has played against him in recent months but that, as happens with great personalities, will pass to make way for everyone again. brightness of the actor who fell exhausted in the arms of Peruvian food.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 06, 2022 10:39 a.m.

Will Smith no introduction needed. This 1.88 meter dark-haired man marked a before and after in television series with his role in the Prince of rap (1990), and from that moment there was no production that did not consider this actor who is now 53 years old.

Will Smith and the chef of the Peruvian restaurant that conquered the actor in Argentina.

Of course, all the fame he has garnered has allowed him to visit incredible places as well as discover delicious flavors, and this was exactly what happened in 2013 when Willard Christopher Smith Jr. stepped on Argentina.

On this occasion, the actor, with an important security deployment and seven members of his staff, set foot in the restaurant sipanrecognized by the government of Peru as the best Peruvian food place outside the country.

There, according to the Correo newspaper, the actor tasted chicken chili empanadas, tiraditos, cebiches, rolls, and shrimp chaufa, abundant preparations that left Smith and his staff full and had to skip dessert.

Get to know the Peruvian restaurant that conquered Will Smith in Argentina.

The restaurant today has many other dishes and a decoration that makes diners feel at home and at ease, three branches in Argentina and one in Paraguay, facts that show that the restaurant has a reputation and quality, which has allowed it to replicate in other places and borders.