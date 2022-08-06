Maybe not even Ryan Gosling has one of these TAG Heuer Carrera with crimson dial

Tag Heuer has just introduced an exclusive version of its classic Carrera chronograph with a dazzling crimson dial. However, the fancy watch could be hard to come by. will only be released 600 copies.

Introduced in 1963, the Race it has long been one of the most elegant models of the Swiss brand. Equipping the watch with such an eye-catching dial might have detracted from its distinct lines and details, but it actually serves to better highlight them.

THIS IS HOW BRILLIANT THE TAG HEUER CARRERA PLASMA IS WITH LAB-GROWN DIAMONDS

This is especially true of the chronograph’s three “snailed” subdials (minute, permanent second, and hour) that are arranged in a traditional three-six-nine orientation, as well as its powder-coated hands. Super-LumiNova.

The striking dial is housed in a polished steel case that measures 39mm wide, features faceted lugs, and is topped by a vintage-inspired sapphire crystal case.

The package is completed by an equally elegant black alligator strap with a steel folding clasp adorned with the classic Heuer logo (the watch dates back to before the merger with Techniques d’Avant Garde in the 1980s).

The movement of the TAG Heuer Carrera

The watchmaker’s latest Carrera is powered by its automatic Cailber Heuer 02 movement. It allows for the three-six-nine subdial layout, as opposed to the more cumbersome six-nine-twelve required by its predecessor, the Caliber Heuer 01.

The movement has 33 jewels and an 80-hour power reserve, which has red accents on its column wheel and oscillating weight engravings. All of this is visible through the watch’s sapphire caseback.

The Carrera with crimson dial is now available through TAG Heuer boutiques and the TAG Heuer website for $6,750.

Limited edition watches, especially those with particularly flashy colored dials, don’t get to stick around for long these days, so if you’re interested in this one, you’d better at least run to get it before it’s over. Ryan Gosling start using it.

Article previously published by Bryan Hood in Robb Report US