Marvel: Emma Watson would arrive at UCM with a powerful character in Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness | Benedict Cumberbatch | Harry Potter | Hermione Grange | Cinema and series

Beyond 2021, Marvel has exciting productions for MCU fans. One of them is Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness, whose re-recordings were resumed a few weeks ago, with the purpose of making significant improvements to its plot. Although not much has been detailed about his history, the alleged appearance of Emma Watson (Hermione Granger in Harry Potter).

So far, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is set to co-star in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange. But they wouldn’t be the only powerful characters in the movie. According to what was reported by Glamor magazine, Watson would play the witch Clea and the fanarts already imagine her on paper.

Emma Watson as Clea in fan art. Photo: Instagram/@ApexForm

Who is Clea?

As explained by the specialized portal Screen Rant, Clea was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko for the 1964 Strange Tales #126 comic. She has her origins in the Dark Dimension and is strongly rooted in the powerful villain Dormammu.

However, he manages to flee this dimensional plane and joins Strange as his apprentice, and in time the two became a couple. Even so, the aforementioned medium comments that Clea returned to the Dark Dimension and became the “Supreme Sorceress” of that reality in the absence of Dormammu.

Clea first appeared in 1964’s Strange Tales #126. Photo: Diffusion

With all this in mind, it is possible that, if the rumors materialize, Watson will have a somewhat different approach to her character than what is recounted in the pages, because the MCU movies show us Dr. Christine Palmer (played by by Rachel McAdams) as Stephen’s romantic interest.

Also, the role played by Cumberbatch has already defeated Dormammu, so Clea would arrive with some variations.

When is Doctor Strange 2 released?

Despite the fact that its complementary filming has been ordered, Doctor Strange 2 maintains its scheduled release date for May 6, 2022.