Makeup according to your horoscope, the latest beauty trend

The horoscopes They weren’t that big of a deal since we stopped reading Super Pop in the ’90s. But they are back and they are even more specific: the makeup according to your horoscopethe hair and even the manicure.

The good news? We can turn to a higher power to help us make decisions. Our date of birth can help us discover our strengths, weaknesses, and personality traits, as well as reveal our likes and dislikes. With too many options, we’re glad to have something to help us streamline. So, to help us determine our makeup look characteristic, we turn to our Zodiac sign to guide us. Find your horoscope makeup below…

ARIES

‘All The Glow’

(March 21-April 19)

Adventurous, confident, determined and energetic, this fire sign burns with passion. You need a groundbreaking makeup look, just like you, and this warm gold highlight and molten eyeshadow definitely bring the heat.

Aries companions: Lady Gaga, Reese witherspoon, Mary Carey, celine dion, Kristen Stewart, saoirse ronan, Emma Watson.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

TAURUS

timeless and classic

(April 20-May 20)

Reliable, practical, caring and unshakable, rather than something too out of the ordinary, Taurus prefer styles that are chic and timeless. This combination of minimalist eyes and classic red lips is fresh, pretty and will never go out of style.

Taurus Companions: Adele, Gigi Hadid, Jessica Alba, Gal Gadot, Janet Jackson, Cher, Tina Fey.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Gemini

gem eyes

(May 21-June 20)

Bubbly, affectionate, curious, intelligent, and fun, Geminis are more likely to experiment with creative makeup looks. They are the kind that are painted in an exaggerated color and make it look immediately wearable. That’s why they don’t limit themselves to what they have in their makeup bag and look elsewhere for inspiration. This look with scattered gems in the eyes (see what we’ve done) is perfect.

Gemini companions: Angelina Jolie, Natalie PortmanAwkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Venus Williams, Lucy Hale.