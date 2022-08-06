Love is over! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

the comedian from Saturday night Live, 28, has spent much of his time working on a film in Australia. While the 41-year-old mother of four has been very busy with her business and her co parenting next to her ex-husband kanye-west in Los Angeles.

The insider mentioned that the separation “had nothing to do with kanye” and that “no particular event caused it.” The couple’s friendship added that “the divorce” between the media West Y kardashian “It’s moving forward and they’re focusing on co-parenting.”

The story of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

The unexpected romance kardashian Y davidson started after her first performance in SNL in early October 2021. Shortly after, the two were seen holding hands on a roller coaster and then went on several dates in New York City.

A source said at the time that the entrepreneur The beauty was “intrigued” with the comedian, but no labels were immediately put on, after an apparent date. Later, Peter traveled to Los Angeles to celebrate his 28th birthday with kim and her mother-in-law, Chris Jenner.