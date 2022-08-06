Kylie Jenner and Stormi come out to support Travis Scott at the First Arena Show

Travis Scott He’s just hours away from his first major solo show since Astroworld… and he has some important people supporting him as he takes the stage.

Kylie Jenner and the couple’s daughter, Stormy, she has been in London with TS all week – doing some shopping, having dinner and spending some time together. The show was a big deal for Travis, so you have to imagine that he had some fun with the family.

It’s unclear if Kylie and Travis’ 6-month-old son made the trip, but he’s old enough to fly… so he’ll likely be staying with the nannies while mom, dad, and older sister travel to town.

Travis is expected to play two sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday and Sunday nights… with around 20,000 people in attendance. A source close to Travis says he is “thrilled to be back with his fans in London and thriving on stage.”

We saw Travis appear in nightclubs and perform a couple of songs During the sets of other artistsBut the O2 shows will mark his first solo shows from November at Astroworld.

Travis has taken a lot of heat over the 10 deaths at the festival and is fighting a mountain of lawsuits… but music fans and those hoping to get some of his merchandise and collaborations have welcomed him with open arms. Freed from sadness.

When Travis and his crew performed for 50,000 people at Astroworld, the rapper had no idea what was going on in the crowd.

