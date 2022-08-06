Khloe Kardashian’s sister Kourtney “threatens” Tristan Thompson in a brutal diss just hours after exes welcomed second child.

KHLOE Kardashian’s sister Kourtney apparently threatened Tristan Thompson on Instagram.

This comes after news broke that the exes have welcomed their second child together, via a surrogate.

The Kardashian / Jenner family didn’t talk about the newcomer, but many of them posted other things on social media.

Kourtney subtly overshadowed Khloe’s ex by posting a photo on her Poosh page.

He shared a drawing of a woman putting on lipstick while looking in the mirror.

The caption read: “Reminder; be a bad bitch ”.

The 43-year-old reposted the photo on her personal page, a few hours after news of the birth of Khloe and Tristan’s second child.

While not explicitly stated, this could be a diss for the NBA player cheating scandal.

Kourtney also posted a picture of her to her stories and linked a page that said, “Use this personality test for self-realization,” which can be seen as another diss.

Khloe and Tristan already share four-year-old True.

BABY AFTER SCANDAL

On August 5th, news of Khloe and Tristan’s baby was born.

The ex-couple’s son was conceived via a surrogate and after much fan speculation about what they were having, revealed PageSix, the reality star and the 31-year-old took in a baby via a surrogate.

It is not yet known what the baby’s name is.

The child was conceived after the 38-year-old learned that Tristan had cheated on her with his mistress Maralee Nichols, 31, with whom he had a child in December.

In July, a statement from Khloe’s rep confirmed that she was having a second child via a surrogate mother.

It was later revealed that Tristan is the baby’s father.

The statement stated that the baby was conceived in November last year, just days before Khloe and Tristan separated over the scandal of her love for the baby.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the rep said.

Khloe and Tristan were on again, off again from 2016-2021 when the NBA star confessed to cheating on Khloe once again with fitness model Maralee.

Paternity tests later confirmed that she had had a child following the one-night stand.

It wasn’t the first time Tristan has been unfaithful to Khloe: model Sydney Chase said she got engaged to him in 2020 and kissed Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in 2019.

STEP SHADOW

Kourtney’s stepdaughter Alabama Barker celebrated with Tristan’s ex-lover the same night Khloe welcomed her second child into the world.

The 16-year-old spent an evening celebrating with Tristan’s ex-lover Jordyn Woods and her little sister Jodie.

The teenager joined her Instagram Stories on Friday to share videos of a 90s party organized by the Woods sisters.

The little star filmed a fries table where three matching Prada bags sat in different colors.

Alabama captured the sparkly white, pink and black bags and tagged both Jordyn and Jodie.

Later, the girls played the games while having fun at the themed event.

Jordyn also documented the evening on her own profile, filming herself as she prepared for the evening.

The model wore a pink jumpsuit and a black bandana with a large diamond chain.

He captioned his post: “Tonight we’re throwing a 90s party just because,” with a pink heart emoji.

Later Jodie shared a mirror selfie video to show off her totally glam makeup, with the caption: “90s party”.

A PageSix insider reported that Khloe and Tristan were not back together and only spoke to co-parent True.

In addition to True and his new son, Tristan is also the father of Prince and Theo, who he shares with two different women.

