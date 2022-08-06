Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome their second child via surrogacy

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson became parents for the second time, of a child through a surrogacy.

A representative for the businesswoman confirmed the news to Page Six. The couple became parents again in the midst of a separation.

A month ago it was announced that celebrities would give their daughter, True, a little brother.

“We can confirm that True will have a brother who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for this beautiful blessing,” the rep told CCN at the time.

The spokesperson for the famous Kardashian family, however, asked for “kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

According to the publication, Kim Kardashian’s sister has long been open to growing her family.

In fact, her attempts to conceive a second child through IVF and fertility assistance were documented on the television show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” a reality show about one of the most well-known families in USA.

While Kardashian and Thompson have had a tumultuous romantic relationship that ended in December, they have decided to “get back in touch” due to the arrival of the new baby, the source says.