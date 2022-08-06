Keanu Reeves picks his 5 favorite kung fu movies

It is more than clear that Quentin Tarantino is not the only member of the Hollywood industry who is a lover of kung fu movies. Among many others, Keanu Reeves He has also manifested himself as a fan of this genre of tapes. As Far Out Magazine recalls, in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the actor -known both for his roles on the big screen and for his reputation for being one of the simplest and coolest men in the business-, was challenged to name some of the kung fu films that most impacted him during his formative years.

As expected, the Lebanese-born performer cited the works of Bruce Lee and other gems of Shaw Brothers Like some of his influences. In addition, he commented that his childhood in Toronto was greatly influenced by an independent channel that featured martial arts feature films at night. In the aforementioned dialogue, Reeves said: “When I was a kid, I had a small black and white TV, so I was exposed to these movies, but I couldn’t tell their titles because I was 11 and 12 years old.”

“I didn’t write them down in my diary. But I remember really enjoying them – the costumes, the fights, the stories, those different style things, and seeing these people do these amazing things,” she added. Of course, the award-winning actor did not miss the opportunity to add one of his titles to the list and added The Matrix: “I think I’m going to say The Matrix as a seminal and modern way of ‘keeping the dream alive’ of kung fu tapes. Do you need an asterisk? I don’t know. Is it a kung fu film? I’d say there’s enough kung fu in there to make it one. I think so“, he sentenced.

You can see the full list of Keanu Reeves’ favorite kung fu movies below: