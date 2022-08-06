Katy Perry takes a Mexican girl on stage and steals the show with a tremendous dance | VIDEO

The successful American pop singer, Katy Perry, He surprised thousands of fans, especially those from the Latin community in one of his shows, by giving one of his fans the opportunity to go on stage to show her skills as a dancer.

Perry who is providing a series of shows in The Vegas, Nevadafound among her audience a young woman of Mexican origin, who was very excited dancing and singing the hits of the Californian.

The also wife of the actor Orlando Bloomdecided to offer his fan the opportunity to carry out his dream and invited her to go on stage before the eyes and applause of his thousands of fans gathered in the venue.

The young lady, dressed in dark leggings, a top in the same tone and white tennis shoes, had the opportunity to offer her best steps in front of the interpreter of “California Gurls“, while she encouraged her to offer more samples of her talent.

The young woman did not hesitate to offer her best steps, which was applauded by the public and celebrated by the 37-year-old singer.

The video of the moment was uploaded and shared on the network through the tiktok profile @, samantharoblesv in which you can clearly see the uninhibited way in which the Mexican wiggles, while Katy’s musicians accompany her with instruments.

The video shared on the network, reached thousands of reproductionsdozens of comments and hundreds of links shared to the profile of the influencer who uploaded the clip that is divided into two parts.

kary perry will continue with his presentations in the city of the game, this weekend and next, shows that are completely full, something usual for the singer of “hot n cold“.

