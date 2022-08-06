Johnny Depp would be related to another sex scandal

Barkin’s remarks appear in a video that was not shown in court during the libel trial of Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard.

Thousands of pages of pre-trial court documents were unsealed last week, including transcripts of Barkin’s full deposition that included further allegations, ‘People’ notes, crediting ‘Entertainment Tonight’ and the ‘Daily Mail’. .

“When they went from being friends to being romantic, Barkin alleged that Depp gave her drugs and asked her if she ‘wanted to fuck,’ according to court documents seen by both outlets,” notes ‘People’.

Regarding the notorious trial, this week it was also revealed that the actress Amber Heard refused to take half of what Johnny Depp received for shooting the fifth film of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ despite the insistence of his lawyers during his divorce, according to new documents relating to the defamation trial of both celebrities.

Two months after the verdict of this media trial, the Fairfax court (Virginia, USA) declassified more than 6,000 pages about the procedure that, among other details, reveal that numerous tests presented by the Depp and Heard teams were rejected. .

For example, the court did not admit documents pertaining to their divorce proceedings in 2017 and which contain several messages where Heard’s lawyers asked him to reconsider his decision to reject “tens of millions of dollars”.

Depp had shot ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ during the last months of their marriage and, having no separation of assets, their income was considered common property.

Although it is unknown how much he earned, the magazine ‘Variety’ recalled that for the previous installment of the saga, the actor earned more than 33 million dollars, so the amount for the fifth film would be even higher.

Faced with Heard’s refusal to fight for that sum of money, her lawyers responded in an email that she was “incredibly true to her word” and it was clear she “wasn’t after the money.”

But ultimately Judge Penney Azcarate refused to include any divorce documents in the defamation trial.

Among other evidence that Heard’s team tried to use, there are also some Depp medical records with prescriptions for drugs to treat erectile dysfunction, something that his lawyers linked to an alleged feeling of frustration that led the actor to be violent in his sexual relations. .

“Although Mr. Depp would prefer not to disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such a condition is absolutely relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and the use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard,” argued the defense of an alleged crime. that the actor repeatedly denied.

For their part, Depp’s lawyers also tried to get several nude photos of Heard and others taken during a time when she was a lap dancer included in the trial.

However, the judge agreed with the actress’s lawyers, who argued that such images only contributed to portraying Heard as a “sex symbol” and not as an “activist against domestic abuse”.

The sentence of that media process, issued unanimously by the jury on June 1, maintains that three sentences written by Heard in an opinion article published in 2018 by The Washington Post newspaper defamed Depp, although the actor also defamed in a opportunity to his ex-wife through his then lawyer. She must pay 10 million dollars and he 2, but for the moment both have presented resources.