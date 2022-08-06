Jennifer Lawrence: Jennifer Lawrence assures that she will not overcome the trauma of the intimate photos that were published about her | Present

Recently, Jennifer Lawrence confessed in an interview for the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’ that there is no way she can overcome the trauma caused by the publication of the photos of her naked body.

“Someone in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever”he told the magazine.

It should be noted that the leak of the images occurred more than five years ago, and despite the fact that time has passed, Lawrence insists that it is something very difficult to overcome, especially because at times when social networks They relive the situation over and over again.

You can also read: Being pregnant, Jennifer Lawrence attends a march in favor of the legalization of abortion

The Oscar-winning actress was hit with this bad news at just 21 years of age, being one of the victims of George Garofano, a then 26-year-old hacker who posted personal photos of various celebrities.

This scandal arose in 2014, but it is still remembered, as the hacking attack was carried out on several private Apple iCloud accounts, affecting 240 people. Among them, Kate Upton, Kirsten Dunst.

“Anyone can look at my naked body without my consent at any time of the day. Someone in France just posted them. My trauma will exist forever.”said the actress.

You may be interested: CONFIRMED! Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with Cooke Maroney

She herself felt that everyone was watching her and was watching her in the most direct and violent way possible, being under a constant feeling of being judged by everyone: “I think I was a people-pleaser for most of my life.”

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as it can. It doesn’t want anyone to feel welcome in its existence. And I feel like that starts with not including them in this part of my job.”has confessed to the magazine.

We recommend: Jennifer Lawrence suffers an accident during filming